Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the Northvolt facility in Vasteras, Sweden, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Helena Soderpalm

15 Mar 2022 02:34PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 02:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany.

Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025.

Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

The second, a joint venture with Volvo Cars, will be located in Gothenburg in western Sweden.

Northvolt had said it expected to build at least two more plants in Europe over the coming decade, and that it was looking at locating the next one in Germany.

"The new gigafactory increases Northvolt’s pipeline of battery manufacturing capacity under development to over 170 GWh," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Alongside battery production, Northvolt Drei will target an on-site battery recycling plant which will ensure efficient reuse of byproducts from the production process," it said.

Northvolt has to date secured more than $50 billion worth of contracts from customers including BMW, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars and Polestar.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us