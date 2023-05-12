Logo
Business

Northvolt considers building two battery plants in parallel - spokesperson
Northvolt considers building two battery plants in parallel - spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Northvolt logo is pictured in the Northvolt office in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Esha Vaish

12 May 2023 04:10PM
Swedish batterymaker Northvolt could build two battery plants in parallel, a spokesperson said on Friday, after fears in Europe that the company would put plans on the continent on hold in favour of investing in North America.

Confirming an earlier Bloomberg report, the spokesperson said nothing had been decided but it was possible two plants could be built up at once, without specifying the locations.

The local council this week approved the draft development plan for one possible plant in Heide, Germany, the spokesperson said, clearing a major administrative hurdle for the project to go ahead.

Source: Reuters

