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Norway plans to ban social media use by children under 16
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Norway plans to ban social media use by children under 16

Norway plans to ban social media use by children under 16

A 16 year old uses his phone, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

24 Apr 2026 01:12PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2026 02:08PM)
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OSLO, April 24 : Norway said on Friday it would present a bill in parliament by year-end to ban children from using social media until they turn 16, making technology companies responsible for the task of age verification.

Several European nations seeking to rein in children's use of social media after Australia took the lead with a world-first ban on under-16s last December.

"We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

"Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives."

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The government did not say which applications would be targeted.

Australia's ban covers Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook as well as TikTok, Snapchat, Google's YouTube and Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter.

Norway will introduce its bill in parliament by the end of 2026, the minority Labour government said.

Source: Reuters
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