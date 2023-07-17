Norway regulator to fine Meta over privacy breaches

OSLO: Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms will be fined one million crowns (US$100,000) per day over privacy breaches unless it takes remedial action, Norway's data protection authority said on Monday (Jul 17), in a move that could have wider European implications.

Regulator Datatilsynet said it would charge the fine every day from Aug 4 until Nov 3 unless Meta takes action.

It said Meta cannot harvest user data in Norway, such as users' physical locations, and use it to target advertising at them, called behavioural advertising, a business model common to Big Tech.

"It is so clear that this is illegal that we need to intervene now and immediately. We cannot wait any longer," Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet's international section, told Reuters.

Meta said it would review Datatilsynet's decision and that there would be no immediate impact on its services.