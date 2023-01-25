Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes AviChina, Bharat Electronics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes AviChina, Bharat Electronics

25 Jan 2023 05:22AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 05:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO : Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it has excluded China's AviChina and India's Bharat Electronics from its portfolio.

The two were excluded due to "unacceptable risk that (the) companies are selling weapons to a state that uses these weapons in ways that constitute serious and systematic breaches of international rules on conduct of hostilities," the fund said.

"The background for the decision is sales of light airplanes and other military material respectively to the military in Myanmar," Norges Bank Investment Management said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.