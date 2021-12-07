Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Norway's Aker Solutions says Malaysia manager cleared of charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Norway's Aker Solutions says Malaysia manager cleared of charges

Norway's Aker Solutions says Malaysia manager cleared of charges
FILE PHOTO: Aker Solutions flag flutters next to their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Norway's Aker Solutions says Malaysia manager cleared of charges
FILE PHOTO: A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. To match Interview PETRONAS-DOWNSTREAM/ REUTERS/Olivia Harris
07 Dec 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 01:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO : The head of the Malaysian unit of Norway's Aker Solutions has been cleared by a court of accusations that he submitted false documents in dealings with state-owned energy company Petronas, the Norwegian company said on Monday.

Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman, who was charged in June over the allegations, had pleaded not guilty, his lawyer previously told Reuters.

"On November 25, 2021, the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, discharged Ahmad Hatta Kamaruzzaman of the offence," Aker Solutions said in a statement on Monday.

"The court found that the charge was vague, misleading and did not state the particulars of the offence."

The case was brought after an investigation by Malaysia's Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) into suspected false representations by Aker Solutions to win Petronas licences.

Aker Solutions has denied any wrongdoing, saying that to its knowledge its Malaysian entities fulfilled all applicable requirements.

"Our colleague Hatta Kamaruzzaman and Aker Solutions have objected to the charge from the start, and we are pleased to see that the court has concluded the same way," the company said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us