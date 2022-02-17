Norway's AutoStore lifts revenue target with margins under pressure

OSLO :Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore Holdings on Thursday posted a 58per cent year-on-year jump in revenue for the fourth quarter and said revenue for 2022 is set to grow more than previously expected, even as margins remain under pressure.

The maker of automated warehouses last year became Norway's most valuable stock market entrant in two decades, but its shares have since tumbled amid a tight supply of components and patent litigation that hit margins and worried investors.

Revenue for the October-December quarter rose to $93.2 million from $58.9 million in the same period of 2020, while the operating result before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $5.0 million from $11.3 million.

In 2021, revenue grew 80per cent to $328 million, exceeding the company's goal of around $300 million.

"We are confident in our ability to deliver solutions to sustain the revenue growth, despite the current tight market situation for certain parts and materials," Chief Executive Officer Karl Johan Lier said in a statement.

"This situation will have some short-term impact on margins," he said.

To help mitigate the costs, the company said it had increased prices for new orders by 7.5per cent from Dec. 1.

Stripping out legal costs and items considered temporary, the company's adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined to 44.1per cent in the fourth quarter from 53.9per cent a year before.

AutoStore raised its 2022 revenue outlook to between $550 million and $600 million from a previous goal to exceed $500 million. The company maintained its medium-term target of around 40per cent annual growth.

Litigation costs during the fourth quarter amounted to $7.7 million, AutoStore said, down from $11 million in the third.

AutoStore and Britan's Ocado, both of which provide labour-saving storage technology to the fast-growing online shopping industry, are locked in a series of intellectual property disputes in Europe and the United States.

Ocado last week warned core earnings in 2022 would undershoot market expectations as it steps up investments, hammering the London-listed company's shares which are now down 20per cent year-to-date.

AutoStore's shares are down 24per cent since the start of the year, closing at 26.29 Norwegian crowns on Wednesday, trading below its IPO price of 31 crowns for a fifth straight week.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Richard Pullin and Shailesh Kuber)