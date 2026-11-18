OSLO, Nov 17 : Norwegian oil and gas group Equinor said on Tuesday it had detected an ongoing cyberattack against some IT systems, but that the attack had not affected operations and production.

Europe's largest gas supplier said in a statement there was also no indication data had been stolen, and that it had taken steps to neutralise the attack.

A company spokesperson declined to provide further details about the attack.

Norwegian news agency NTB reported, citing the company, that disruptions were affecting the company's use of IT applications and internal systems.

Equinor's internal email system was down, a person at the company who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Reuters.

The Norwegian National Security Authority said it was aware of the incident.

"We are providing assistance as needed," an agency spokesperson said.

Last month, NSM raised its cyberattack risk assessment to four on a five-level scale, saying the public should prepare for the consequences of potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure such as water and power supply.

It said successful cyber operations against Norwegian companies had tripled over the past six months.

"The incident currently being experienced by Equinor confirms that this risk is indeed high," the NSM spokesperson said on Tuesday.