Norway's Telenor says Myanmar unit sale came after junta's pressure on surveillance tech

SINGAPORE: Norwegian telecom firm Telenor is selling its Myanmar operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continued pressure" from Myanmar's military junta to activate intercept surveillance technology, the company's Asia head told Reuters.

Telenor announced in July it would sell its Myanmar unit to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for US$105 million, prompting an outcry from activists in the country who have been relying on its services for communications.

A Reuters investigation in May found telecom and Internet service providers in Myanmar had been secretly ordered in the months before the junta's Feb 1 coup to install invasive technology that would allow the army to freely eavesdrop on the communications of citizens.

"Since the military took over, it's been clear for us that our presence will require Telenor Myanmar to activate intercept equipment and technology for the use of Myanmar authorities," Asia head Jorgen Rostrup said in an interview.

Allowing the activation of the intercept technology in the absence of legal or regulatory safeguards in Myanmar to protect human rights would breach a 2018 EU arms embargo against the Southeast Asian country, he added.

"Telenor Myanmar has not activated the equipment as of yet and will not do so voluntarily," he said. He declined to comment on whether the intercept technology had been installed at Telenor's operations in Myanmar.

Rostrup's comments represent the first time Telenor has addressed the impact of the intercept on its strategy since the junta seized power.

A spokesman for the Myanmar military did not answer calls for comment. Norway's industry ministry declined to comment, saying the sale of the unit was a decision for Telenor's board and management to make.