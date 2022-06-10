Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

'Nothing to suggest' US will have a recession: Yellen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

'Nothing to suggest' US will have a recession: Yellen

'Nothing to suggest' US will have a recession: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured June 7, 2022) said there is a risk of recession in the US economy but does not think it is likely to happen (Photo: AFP/File/Nicholas Kamm)

10 Jun 2022 06:03AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: The United States is unlikely to suffer an economic downturn, despite sky-high inflation, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday (Jun 9).

"There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works," she said during an interview at The New York Times' economic forum.

The US economy has recovered strongly from the Covid-19 damage, but the highest inflation in four decades and supply chain snarls exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are increasing pessimism.

The US Labor Department is set to release the May consumer price index (CPI) report on Friday, and analysts expect the data could potentially show a modest slowdown in the torrid 8.3 per cent annual pace.

The Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates aggressively, with another big hike expected next week, as policymakers attempt to combat inflationary pressures without triggering a recession.

Yellen expressed confidence they will be successful.

"I believe there is a path through this that entails a soft landing," she said.

But the swiftness of the Fed's planned moves has increased fears of a recession, generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

At the forum, Yellen was asked to respond to rapper Cardi B's tweet about a possible downturn.

"Is there a recession risk? Of course there's a recession risk," the Treasury secretary said. "But is it likely? I don't think so."

When asked if she knew who Cardi B was, Yellen quipped: "I don't have a lot of time for her, but I am alive."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President Joe Biden have each sought to assuage recession fears, with Powell saying the US economy is strong enough to weather higher borrowing costs.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us