Logo
Logo

Business

NTSB says Waymo robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in new incidents
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

NTSB says Waymo robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in new incidents

NTSB says Waymo robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in new incidents

FILE PHOTO: A Waymo driverless taxi is shown driving in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

04 Mar 2026 03:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, March 3 : The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it is investigating a new incident in January of Waymo self-driving vehicles passing a stopped school bus with its lights activated in violation of Texas state law.

The Alphabet unit in December recalled its self-driving vehicles after Texas officials said they had illegally passed school buses at least 19 times since the start of the school year.

A new incident occurred in Austin, Texas on Jan. 12 while a school bus was loading passengers and is under investigation, NTSB said, adding it is also aware of a Jan. 14 incident that involved a Waymo and a 2023 international school bus operating on a special-needs route.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement