NTSB says Waymo robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in new incidents

WASHINGTON, March 3 : The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it is investigating a new incident in January of Waymo self-driving vehicles passing a stopped school bus with its lights activated in violation of Texas state law.

The Alphabet unit in December recalled its self-driving vehicles after Texas officials said they had illegally passed school buses at least 19 times since the start of the school year.

A new incident occurred in Austin, Texas on Jan. 12 while a school bus was loading passengers and is under investigation, NTSB said, adding it is also aware of a Jan. 14 incident that involved a Waymo and a 2023 international school bus operating on a special-needs route.