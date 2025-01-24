NTT DATA boss calls for global standards on AI regulation at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland : The chief executive of Japanese IT company NTT DATA said global standards in regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) would reduce risks in the development of the fast-emerging technology.

"The issue, and especially as it relates to AI, is not over-regulation or under-regulation, but more standard regulation globally," Abhijit Dubey told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"That's what we really need, because otherwise we create a lot of risks," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Dubey said intellectual property protection, energy efficiency and measures to prevent piracy and deepfakes were areas where a global approach could yield results.

Companies needed to view their business and AI strategies as a single strand to realise the productivity gains new technology could deliver.

"The biggest issue with AI in terms of getting value is not the technology, the technology is there. It will only get better and it will get better faster," he said.

It was about whether a company's workforce was ready to adopt the new technology, and if they had the data architecture set up to implement it, Dubey added.

