NTT Data in final talks to build Anthropic's first data centre in Japan, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, Oct 13 : Japan's NTT Data Group, a unit of telecommunications giant NTT, is in the final stages of talks to build a data centre in Osaka, western Japan, for US AI company Anthropic, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

• Construction costs could reach up to 1 trillion yen ($6.3 billion), report says

• To be first dedicated facility in Japan for Anthropic

• Data centre would have power intake capacity of up to 500 megawatts, with start of partial operations set for as early as 2028

• NTT Data, Anthropic aim to sign agreement by the end of fiscal 2026 ending on March 31

• NTT declines comment, NTT Group not immediately available for comment