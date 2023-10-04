Logo
NTT Docomo forms capital tie-up with Monex to strengthen financial business
NTT Docomo forms capital tie-up with Monex to strengthen financial business

04 Oct 2023 02:53PM
TOKYO : Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo said it formed a capital tie-up with fintech firm Monex Group on Wednesday to build a new financial services business centred on managing its customers' assets.

Monex's brokerage unit Monex Inc will form an intermediate holding company in which Docomo will take a 49 per cent stake and make its consolidated subsidiary, Docomo said.

Docomo will buy shares of the intermediate holding company from Monex Group for 46.56 billion yen ($312.00 million) and subscribe to a third-party allotment of shares worth 2 billion yen, Monex said.

($1 = 149.2300 yen)

Source: Reuters

