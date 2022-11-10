NTT, Kioxia to invest in new Japan-backed logic semiconductor firm - TV Tokyo

TOKYO :Japanese companies, including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp and Kioxia Holdings Corp, have decided to invest in a new government-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Other companies, including Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Group, SoftBank and Denso Corp, also plan to invest about 1 billion yen ($6.84 million) each into the new company, the Nikkei newspaper reported separately.

Japan's government will set up a new research centre by the end of 2022 to develop sub 2-nanometer semiconductors, which will be led by a former Tokyo Electron Ltd president, TV Tokyo also said.

($1 = 146.2800 yen)