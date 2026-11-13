Logo
Logo

Business

Nubank improves 2026 efficiency ratio outlook as AI leads hiring slowdown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nubank improves 2026 efficiency ratio outlook as AI leads hiring slowdown

Nubank improves 2026 efficiency ratio outlook as AI leads hiring slowdown

Nubank logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Nov 2026 05:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 : Brazilian digital lender Nubank on Thursday posted third-quarter profit in line with analysts' estimates, while improving its efficiency ratio projections for the year partly due to an artificial intelligence-led slowdown in hiring.

Nu Holdings, which has over 140 million clients and in September began expanding beyond Latin America, now expects its full-year efficiency ratio, which measures how much a bank has to spend to generate revenue, to land between 19 per cent and 19.5 per cent, below a previous expectation of around 20 per cent.

"The biggest thing is that our pace of hiring was a little bit slower than we expected," Chief Financial Officer Rob Livingston told Reuters. "We are seeing significant benefits from AI helping us with our capacity and productivity, and so we slowed down our hiring," he said.

Livingston said Nubank's back-to-office policy, announced last year, as also rolling out slower than initially planned as the company is opening new offices in several cities, while stronger-than-expected revenue also boosted efficiency prospects.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Nubank reported $1.09 billion in net income for the July-September quarter, up 31 per cent from a year earlier on a currency-neutral basis and matching the Visible Alpha consensus.

Revenue also came roughly in line with market expectations at $6.26 billion, a 37 per cent boost. The 90-day delinquency ratio rose to 7.3 per cent from 6.7 per cent, a climb the CFO attributed mostly to seasonal effects and an increase in risk between late last year and early this year.

"We're not seeing any evidence of broad-based exogenous worsening in our portfolio," he said. "The increase is entirely due to management decisions and timing that we were anticipating," he noted.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement