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Nubank, Mercado Pago halt crypto transfers after external provider disruption
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Nubank, Mercado Pago halt crypto transfers after external provider disruption

Nubank, Mercado Pago halt crypto transfers after external provider disruption

FILE PHOTO: Nubank logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Nov 2026 01:11AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2026 01:47AM)
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SAO PAULO, Nov 6 : Brazilian digital lender Nubank and Mercado Pago, the fintech arm from MercadoLibre, have halted some cryptocurrency transfers due to disruptions from an external data provider, the companies said in separate statements on Friday.

• Nubank said it has halted cryptocurrency withdrawals and deposits

• Mercado Pago said it blocked some transfers to external wallets, and added that deposits could also face delays

• Both companies said client funds remain secure, and that other crypto products continue to operate as usual

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• Neither company identified the external provider involved, and it was unclear whether both were affected by the same provider

• Nubank cited "instability from an external data provider," while Mercado Pago mentioned "an incident affecting a risk monitoring and anti-money laundering service provider"

• Last week, hackers targeted exchange Binance to drain $6.3 billion worth of crypto, the largest such heist on record

Source: Reuters
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