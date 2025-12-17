By the numbers: How the Netflix and Paramount bids for Warner Bros stack up

Dec 17 : Warner Bros Discovery's board rejected Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion hostile bid, saying it failed to provide adequate financing assurances, in a blow to the David Ellison-run company's ambitions to grow its media empire.

Warner Bros' board, in a letter to shareholders, said it found Paramount's offer "inferior" to the merger agreement with Netflix.

Warner Bros chose Netflix as its suitor earlier this month, securing an $82.7 billion enterprise deal for its TV, film studios and streaming assets, while Paramount's bid includes all of Warner Bros' assets.

Here is how both the bids compare: