Autonomous driving technology startup Nuro said on Wednesday it was valued at $6 billion after raising $106 million in its latest funding round.

The funding — backed by T Rowe Price Associates, Fidelity Management & Research, Tiger Global, Greylock Partners and XN — comes more than three years after its last round, where Nuro raised $600 million.

The company will use the funds to scale its artificial-intelligence technology and advance commercial partnerships, it said.