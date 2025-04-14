Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nvidia aims to produce AI tools worth up to $500 billion in US over four years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nvidia aims to produce AI tools worth up to $500 billion in US over four years

Nvidia aims to produce AI tools worth up to $500 billion in US over four years

FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Apr 2025 09:09PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2025 09:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nvidia said it plans to build an AI infrastructure worth as much as $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years through tie-ups with companies, including Taiwan's TSMC.

The announcement on Monday comes amid a growing push to bring manufacturing and the technology supply chain within the borders of the U.S. as Washington imposes steep tariffs on imports.

The AI chip giant said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has started production of its latest generation of chips at its factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement