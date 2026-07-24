Logo
Logo

Business

Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal

Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal

NVIDIA logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Jul 2026 05:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 23 : Amkor Technology said on Thursday it had entered a multi-year agreement with Nvidia worth $1.5 billion to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S., as the chip industry races to build out AI infrastructure.

Shares of the semiconductor packaging company jumped 17 per cent in extended trading.

Here are a few details on the partnership:

• Under the agreement, Nvidia will make a prepayment to support the expansion of Amkor's U.S. advanced packaging operations, including capacity in Arizona.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The companies will jointly develop packaging and testing technologies for Nvidia's AI and accelerated-computing platforms, focusing on combining different types of chips in a single package.

• Amkor already supplies advanced packaging for Nvidia's product portfolio, including data center processors, and the expanded deal aims to bring new packaging technologies to market as AI infrastructure demand grows.

• In June, Amkor entered a 10-year partnership with TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, to enhance semiconductor packaging capabilities in the United States.

• Amkor is also working with Advanced Micro Devices to package the semiconductor company's chips.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement