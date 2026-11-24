Nov 23 : Nvidia short sellers were staring at about $12.2 billion in paper losses on Monday, their biggest one-day hit since at least 2019, according to ORTEX, after the chipmaker's shares soared on Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO.

The losses, calculated at a share price of $168.50, would erase more than $10.5 billion in paper gains from last week. Short sellers, however, remain up about $14 billion since October 29, ORTEX said.

The chip giant shares were last up 33 per cent at $167.14 after Huang was reinstated less than two weeks after resigning over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. US President Donald Trump had called for his return.

Short sellers "are still well ahead since late October, so this hurts but it hasn't undone the trade," said Peter Hillerberg, co-Founder of ORTEX.

"Some will be covering, but with only just over 1 per cent of the float short, this looks like a reaction to the news rather than a squeeze."