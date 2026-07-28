Nvidia behind $50 billion lease on Texas data center, FT reports

July 28 : Nvidia has signed leases worth up to $50 billion for Hut 8's Texas data center, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the deal.

Hut 8 said last week its 1-gigawatt Beacon Point campus had a base-term contract value of $19.6 billion over 15 years, rising to as much as $50.2 billion if renewal options are exercised.

The company did not disclose the tenant at the time, saying it was an "existing investment-grade customer" which would install computing equipment at the site to support large-scale AI training and operations.

The FT reported that Nvidia was the data center's tenant, citing sources.

Nvidia could sublease the property to its "neocloud" partners that buy its GPUs and sell AI cloud computing, according to the FT.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia and Hut 8 did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.