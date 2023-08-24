Nvidia bets US$25 billion that AI boom is far from over

Nvidia's chief executive officer Jensen Huang said he expects the artificial intelligence boom will last well into next year and made what could be the largest single bet yet in the tech sector to back up his optimism.

The company's sales forecast on Wednesday (Aug 23) blew past Wall Street's expectations and it said it would buy back another US$25 billion of its shares, a move most companies make when their leadership thinks the company is undervalued. Nvidia's stock price, though, has more than tripled this year and was set to hit an all-time high after Wednesday's results.

Nvidia said it plans to ramp up production of its hardware into next year, quashing doubts that a few analysts had raised about how long the AI craze could last. The company has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGPT, OpenAI's blockbuster generative AI chatbot.

"We have excellent visibility through the year and into next year, and we're already planning the next generation infrastructure with leading (cloud computing firms) and data centre builders," Huang told investors on a conference call.

In an interview with Reuters, Huang said two things are driving that demand: a switch from traditional data centres that were built around central processors to ones built around Nvidia's powerful chips, and the rising use of content generated by AI systems in everything from legal contracts to marketing materials.

"These two fundamental trends are what's behind everything that we're seeing, and we're about a quarter into it," he said. "It's hard to say how many quarters are ahead of us, but this fundamental shift is not going to end. This is not a one-quarter thing."

Huang's move to buy back stock when it is more expensive than it has ever been tops the bets that even other large tech companies are making on AI, but comes as its price-to-earnings multiple fell to about 43 from 60 after analysts upgraded their earnings estimates in May.

Microsoft said the US$10.7 billion in capital expenditures it made in its fiscal fourth quarter - a large portion of which went toward Nvidia hardware - is a figure that would continue to rise. It has also invested US$10 billion in OpenAI.

Meta Platforms, Amazon.com's cloud computing unit AWS and others have also bet tens of billions of dollars collectively on AI-related hardware and products.