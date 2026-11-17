Nov 17 : Nvidia said on Tuesday it has established a new board-level committee to oversee its national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management.

The move comes days after the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang amid reports of his affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy, raised questions about potential national security risks and the oversight of the AI chip designer's chip exports.

Nvidia said that the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson and will include directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri.

The committee is tasked with providing oversight for Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance programs and will work with independent legal, national security and trade compliance experts.