Nvidia CEO says company has not been asked to buy a stake in Intel

SAN JOSE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday (Mar 19) that his company had not been approached about purchasing a stake in Intel.

During a press conference at Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, Huang was asked whether Nvidia was part of a consortium with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to buy Intel.

"Nobody's invited us to a consortium," Huang said. "Nobody invited me. Maybe other people are involved, but I don't know. There might be a party. I wasn't invited."

Reuters earlier this month reported that TSMC had approached Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices about taking stakes in a joint venture that would operate Intel's factories.

Other media had previously reported that Intel, with backing from United States President Donald Trump, was considering a plan to separate its manufacturing operations and turn over control of them to a consortium that would include TSMC.

Intel and Nvidia shares were both flat in after-hours trading after Huang's remarks.

Earlier in the day during a question-and-answer session with financial analysts, Huang said orders for some 3.6 million of Nvidia's flagship Blackwell chips from four top cloud service providers "underrepresented" demand, since they did not include orders from key customer Meta Platforms and smaller cloud providers and startups.



Facebook-owner Meta is among the largest buyers of Nvidia chips and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, said early last year the company planned to use Blackwell chips to train the company's open-source large language Llama models.

Meta has said it expects to spend up to US$65 billion in AI infrastructure this year, a large chunk of which is expected to go toward Nvidia chips, mirroring similar commitments from other big tech giants as they race to develop the best AI products.