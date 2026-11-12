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Nvidia CEO Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him, NYT reports
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Nvidia CEO Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him, NYT reports

Nvidia CEO Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him, NYT reports
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attends a summit in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Nvidia CEO Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him, NYT reports
A photo shows NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a woman confirmed by a Reuters source to be Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan released on June 7, 2024. Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS
12 Nov 2026 06:31AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2026 06:38AM)
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Nov 11 : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing five people who worked at the company.

Here are some details:

• Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said

• Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

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• The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees

• Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4 per cent in extended trading

Source: Reuters
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