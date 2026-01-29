Nvidia's CEO says China is still finalising licence for H200

TAIPEI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday (Jan 29) he hopes China will allow the United States technology giant to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chip in the country and that the licence is being finalised.

Huang arrived in Taipei after a trip to China, where he said he visited customers, partners and government officials.

"The H200, the actual licence for H200 is being finalised. And I'm hoping that also the Chinese government would allow Nvidia to sell the H200, so they have to decide. And I'm looking forward to a favourable decision," he told reporters at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport.

"I think that H200 is very good for American technology leadership. It's also very good for the Chinese market. And the customers would very much like to have H200," he said.

"And so I'm looking forward to a good decision. And so we just have to wait patiently," he added.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Wednesday that China has given approval to ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent to purchase more than 400,000 H200 chips in total.

However, the approvals came with conditions which one source said were too restrictive, with customers not yet converting the approvals to purchase orders.

Huang said the company has not received such information and that his understanding was that the Chinese government was still in the process of deciding. He did not elaborate.

China has not given a reason for not quickly approving the imports of H200 into the country, but Beijing has wanted to balance meeting the demands of its AI industry against nurturing its domestic semiconductor industry.