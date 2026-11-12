Nvidia CEO Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday (Nov 11), citing five people who worked at the company.

Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company board is preparing to oust Huang, and will meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future.

The report comes amid a probe into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees.

Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4 per cent in extended trading.