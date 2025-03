SAN JOSE, California : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that his company has not been approached about purchasing a stake in Intel.

During a press conference at Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, Huang was asked whether Nvidia was part of a consortium to buy Intel.

"Nobody's invited us to a consortium," Huang said. "Nobody invited me. Maybe other people are involved, but I don't know. There might be a party. I wasn't invited."