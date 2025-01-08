Nvidia CEO says MediaTek will be able to sell Nvidia's desktop CPUs

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that MediaTek will be able to sell the desktop central processor chip that the two companies unveiled earlier this week.

On Monday at CES 2025, Nvidia unveiled a desktop computer called Project DIGITS. The machine uses Nvidia's latest 'Blackwell' AI chip and will cost $3,000, but it also contains a new central processor, or CPU, that Nvidia worked with MediaTek to create.

Responding to an analyst question during an investor presentation, Huang said Nvidia tapped MediaTek to co-design an energy-efficient CPU that could be sold more widely.

"Now they could provide that to us, and they could keep that for themselves and serve the market. And so it was a great win- win," Huang said.