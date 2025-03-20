Logo
Business

Nvidia CEO says orders for 3.6 million Blackwell GPUs exclude Meta
Business

Nvidia CEO says orders for 3.6 million Blackwell GPUs exclude Meta

Nvidia CEO says orders for 3.6 million Blackwell GPUs exclude Meta

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote for the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, U.S. March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 01:15AM
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the top four cloud service providers have ordered as many as 3.6 million of its flagship "Blackwell" graphics processors, and that the figure did not include orders from Meta Platforms.

During a question-and-answer session with financial analysts at the company's annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, Huang said the 3.6 million orders "under-represented the demand" since they excluded Meta, smaller cloud providers and startups.

Source: Reuters
