Nvidia plans China research centre as export curbs bite: Report

SHANGHAI: US chipmaker Nvidia is planning to build a research and development centre in Shanghai, the Financial Times reported on Friday (May 16), as tighter export restrictions imposed by Washington threaten sales in the key Chinese market.

The tougher US controls in recent years have prevented the California-based firm from selling certain AI chips - widely regarded as the most advanced in the world - to China.

As a result, it is now facing tougher competition from local players in the crucial market, including Huawei.

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang discussed plans to set up a research and development centre in Shanghai with its mayor during a visit to the city last month, the FT reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The site would "research the specific demands of Chinese customers and the complex technical requirements needed to satisfy Washington's curbs", said the report.

It added that "actual core design and production" would remain outside of China in order to comply with intellectual property transferral regulations.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, nor did Shanghai authorities.