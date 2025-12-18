Nvidia director Harvey Jones sells $44 million in shares held for over three decades

Dec 17 : Nvidia board member Harvey Jones sold more than $44 million worth of company stock, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Jones, who has served as a director at the chipmaker since 1993, disposed of 250,000 shares on December 15 at an average price of $177.33 per share, the filing showed.

The shares were part of a stake held since 1997, two years before Nvidia went public in 1999. Following the sale, Jones still owns more than 7 million shares indirectly through the H.C. Jones Living Trust, the filing said.

Nvidia declined to comment on the nature of the sale.

Nvidia, now the world's most valuable chipmaker, has seen its shares surge over years on booming demand for processors that power artificial intelligence workloads.

The stock has gained about 28 per cent so far this year, giving the chipmaker a market capitalization of roughly $4.32 trillion.