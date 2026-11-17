WASHINGTON: Nvidia reports quarterly earnings on Tuesday (Nov 17), its first since Jensen Huang's departure as CEO, with investors watching for signs of whether the AI boom can withstand the widening scandal that toppled him.

The AI chip juggernaut heads into the report under pressure.

Its shares fell 4 per cent on Monday, extending a slide of more than 12 per cent since the scandal erupted, and the stock has lost more than 25 per cent over the past month amid growing doubts about the health of the AI investment boom.

The results will be the first presented under Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO.

"I can't imagine it would be business as usual," said Jacob Bourne of Emarketer, describing the company as in turmoil.

"If they try to keep a business-as-usual tone in the call, I think that it probably wouldn't be well received," he added.

Analysts will be watching for signs of whether Kress will slow Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies.

That could ripple across the AI investments propping up the US economy, with Nvidia backing major labs including Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, which is expected to begin trading on Wall Street on Thursday.

EYES ON SINGAPORE

Luke Rahbari, CEO of Equity Armor Investments, which holds Nvidia shares, said Kress would likely face pointed questions about the company's financing commitments to AI firms.

"Are you going to honour those? What are you going to do with those?" he said.

He said investors would also closely watch Nvidia's guidance on future sales, along with its chip sales in Asia, particularly Singapore.

Singapore is at the heart of the scandal that brought Huang down. Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company with Chinese links, is under US criminal investigation for potentially helping to shift Nvidia's most powerful technology to China in violation of US rules.

The scandal erupted on Nov 8 when The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang and Megaspeed executive Alice Huang - who are not related - were romantically linked, and that some within the US government suspected she might be a spy for China.

The affair has exposed a rift within the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling for an investigation into Jensen Huang's dealings with Megaspeed and accusing Howard Lutnick's Commerce Department of ignoring widespread reports that the company was shifting Nvidia technology to China.

Facing criticism, the Commerce Department moved on Monday to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely, a step that also weighed on the company's shares.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk and other major AI investors are meanwhile gathering signatures for an open letter calling for Jensen Huang's reinstatement.

"The most important time to help someone is when they're down," investor Bill Ackman said at a Semafor tech conference in California.

Before leaving for summits in Asia, President Donald Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Huang back at Nvidia, waving off the security concerns.

But given the legal cloud over him, most Wall Street analysts doubt that the AI rock star can return anytime soon to the company he founded 33 years ago.

"No one individual can replace Jensen as CEO, but at the end of the day, after this global scandal, the old Jensen with the black leather jacket and rock star persona is gone for good," said Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co.

Kress, a non-engineer, is not expected to stay in the role permanently, leaving Nvidia facing a high-stakes search for a successor.