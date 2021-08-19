Logo
Nvidia forecasts revenue above estimates on gaming, data center demand
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

19 Aug 2021 04:34AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 04:31AM)
:Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it benefits from a boom in demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices.

The company estimated current-quarter revenue to be US$6.80 billion, plus or minus 2per cent. Analysts on average had expected US$6.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chip company by market value, has enjoyed a surge in sales of gaming gear during the pandemic as people staying at home look for entertainment.

This has added to strong growth in demand for its artificial intelligence chips, which enable tasks such as image recognition and autonomous driving, and are used in data centers.

Nvidia also beat expectations for second-quarter revenue with a 68per cent rise to US$6.51 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

