Nvidia forecasts sharp drop in third-quarter sales as games drag

Graphics chip designer Nvidia on Wednesday (Aug 24) forecast a sharp drop in revenue in the current quarter on the back of a weak gaming industry.

The company said it expected third quarter revenue of US$5.90 billion, down 17 per cent on year, but said the declines would be partially offset by growth in the data center and automotive business.

"We are navigating our supply chain transitions in a challenging macro environment and we will get through this," Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang said in an earnings statement.

Nvidia's shares dipped 2.8 per cent in after hours trading, with second quarter revenue of US$6.70 billion significantly lower than the US$8.10 billion Nvidia forecast in May.

Its gaming division posted revenue of US$2.04 billion, down 33 per cent year on year. Data center revenue held up with US$3.81 billion, up 61 per cent year on year.

The gaming industry has been showing signs of weakness as consumers pull back from discretionary purchases such as video-gaming gear amid decades-high inflation.

Chipmakers have also been struggling with supply-chain snarls ahead of the key holiday period due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 curbs in China's manufacturing hubs.