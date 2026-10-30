Nvidia in talks to give credit support for Nscale's deal with Anthropic, The Information reports

Oct 29 : Nvidia is in talks to offer AI cloud provider Nscale billions of dollars in credit guarantees to support debt funding for a data center earmarked for Anthropic, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

• The credit support would help fund power infrastructure and construction of Nscale's AI data centre in West Virginia, which Anthropic plans to use, according to the report. Nvidia is an investor in the UK-based cloud provider

• The deal has not been signed and terms could still change, the report said

• Nvidia, Nscale and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

• Claude maker Anthropic struck a deal in August to spend $45 billion to ​rent computing power from Nscale's West ‌Virginia data center campus

• Nscale is also in talks to sell about 460 megawatts of AI computing power to Anthropic in another deal that could also be worth about $45 billion

• The report comes as companies such as Coreweave and Firmus, which are both backed by Nvidia, have been hit by concerns about debt financing behind the AI build-out