Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data center, WSJ reports
July 26 : Nvidia is in talks to provide a roughly $250 billion backstop for OpenAI as part of a massive data center project, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The guarantees from Nvidia would help the ChatGPT maker lease a 10-gigawatt project that SoftBank’s energy subsidiary is developing in southern Ohio, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.