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Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data center, WSJ reports
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Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data center, WSJ reports

Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data center, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: An NVIDIA logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Jul 2026 07:39AM
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July 26 : Nvidia is in talks to provide a roughly $250 billion backstop for OpenAI as part of a massive data center project, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The guarantees from Nvidia would help the ChatGPT maker lease a 10-gigawatt project that SoftBank’s energy subsidiary is developing in southern Ohio, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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