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Nvidia to invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal
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Nvidia to invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal

Nvidia to invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Aug 2026 08:43PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2026 08:48PM)
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Aug 17 : Nvidia said on Monday it would invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank Group subsidiary that is developing a massive data center in Ohio for OpenAI.

Source: Reuters
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