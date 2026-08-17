Nvidia to invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal

Aug 17 : Nvidia said on Monday it would invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank Group subsidiary that is developing a massive data center in Ohio for OpenAI.
Source: Reuters
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Aug 17 : Nvidia said on Monday it would invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank Group subsidiary that is developing a massive data center in Ohio for OpenAI.
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