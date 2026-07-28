Nvidia to invest $5 billion in Ilya Sutskever's AI startup, source says

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27 - Nvidia will make a $5 billion equity investment in Safe Superintelligence as part of a strategic partnership between the chipmaker and the startup co-founded by OpenAI's former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, a person briefed on the deal said.

The two companies announced the deal Monday morning without disclosing financial terms.

The funding will boost SSI's available computing resources, the companies said. The deal also gives SSI access to Nvidia's cutting-edge Vera Rubin hardware.

The strategic deal announced Monday came together within a matter of weeks, two people briefed on the matter said.

Bloomberg earlier reported the amount of Nvidia's equity investment.