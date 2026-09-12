Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO: Sources

Anthropic is in talks to bring Nvidia as an anchor investor into what could be the largest IPO in history, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Anthropic is seeking to raise as much as US$100 billion, which could value the artificial intelligence startup at around US$2 trillion, the people said.

Nvidia is considering investing up to US$10 billion in the IPO, one of the sources added.

The plans remain under discussion and could change, they cautioned, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

Nvidia’s potential involvement in the IPO, which has not previously been reported, would give Anthropic an early strategic backer for the outsized offering, while further deepening ties between the chipmaker and one of its major customers.

Bringing a deep-pocketed anchor investor like Nvidia on board could boost investor confidence in the listing, which is shaping up to be a major test of public-market appetite for the enormous valuations and capital requirements of frontier AI labs.

Anthropic declined to comment. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.