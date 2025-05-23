Amid 'Jensanity', Nvidia signals plans to keep AI crown

TAIPEI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang flew out of Taipei on Friday (May 23) after a week revelling in the adoration of Taiwan's tech industry, and delivering a subtle but crucial message from the United States artificial intelligence (AI) chip king on how it plans to keep its crown.

While "Jensanity" swirled around Huang at the Computex trade fair, Nvidia itself was at a crossroads. Having grown to become the world's most valuable chip company, investors fear a drop in spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure as well as damage to sales from US trade friction.

US restrictions on high-tech exports have seen Nvidia lose market share in China as it withdraws chips and designs inferior alternatives compliant with evolving US policy.

Now, cloud computing giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google have signalled cuts to AI spending. And while the 62-year-old CEO has in the past month announced deals worth hundreds of billions of dollars in regions such as the Gulf, analysts said such deals are likely to become scarce.

"Is every country going to announce a US$10 billion or US$50 billion data centre like the Saudis? Of course not," said Seaport Research analyst Jay Goldberg. "They're sort of running out of obvious deals."

When asked by Reuters how Nvidia planned to deal with AI spending slowdown, Huang said, "AI infrastructure is being built out (everywhere) - that's one of the reasons I'm travelling around the world ... AI infrastructure is going to be a part of society."