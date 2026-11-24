Here’s a timeline of how the controversy unfolded and how Nvidia's share price has taken a wild ride with him.

Oct 29: US investigation reported, Huang defends business dealings

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Oct 29, 2026, that US authorities had investigated Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, "who had a close relationship with Jensen Huang" - over suspicions that she had been "passing intelligence to Beijing" and helped circumvent US restrictions on advanced AI chips.

The NYT report stated that US President Trump was "briefed and took no action".

It also raised questions about Alice Huang’s relationship with the Nvidia CEO.

Closing share price: US$213.66, 0.8 per cent down from Oct 28.

Oct 30: Alice Huang suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence

The next day, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Alice Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

"Investigators believed the woman, Alice Huang, was recruited based on her relationship with Jensen Huang," the WSJ report said, also attributing concerns to Singapore officials about her relationship with Huang and alleged intelligence connections.

Speaking to Bloomberg News on Oct 30, Huang described Nvidia’s dealings with Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed as "normal and not unusual" and said that the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China.

"We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," Huang told Bloomberg - also describing his interactions with Alice Huang, who was "no longer with Megaspeed", as typical of those with Chinese customers and executives.

That same day, Beijing rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as "groundless speculation" and an attempt to "smear China".

Closing share price: US$204.64, 4.2 per cent down from Oct 29.

Oct 31: Trump voices support for Huang

On Oct 31, a Saturday, Trump voiced his support for Huang in the wake of the NYT report, calling him "brilliant", adding that Washington was looking "very closely" at the issue.

"I have a lot of respect for Jensen. I didn’t know about the specific thing, but I hope he’s going to be OK. He's a great, brilliant person, and we want to protect our brilliant people," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

"We’re going to check it out very closely," he added.

Huang has advised Trump on AI policy and was among the bevy of tech CEOs who joined the US leader on his visit to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.