Business

Nvidia may be forced to shift out of some countries after new US export curbs
Nvidia may be forced to shift out of some countries after new US export curbs

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 06:12AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 06:14AM)
Nvidia said it may be forced to move some business operations out of countries that are in the purview of U.S. export curbs after the Biden administration on Tuesday expanded its restrictions on export of certain high-end technology.

The chipmaker also said the new rules may impact its ability to complete the development of certain products in a timely manner, support existing customers of those products, or supply customers of those products outside the affected regions.

Under the expanded curbs, which go into effect in 30 days, the U.S. has now restricted a broader swathe of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to a greater number of countries including Iran and Russia, and blacklisted Chinese chip designers Moore Threads and Biren.

Source: Reuters

