Nvidia customer Megaspeed says it cooperated with US inspections, takes export control laws seriously

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed said on Thursday (Nov 12) that it takes compliance obligations under US export control laws "extremely seriously" and that it has cooperated with US inspections.

The company has been in the spotlight following reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.

In a statement posted on its website, Megaspeed CEO and Chairman James Tan Yong Pong said: "Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government."

Tan said Megaspeed cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security and "stands ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant US government authority".

Megaspeed has retained an American law firm to lead a "comprehensive census" of its graphics processing units and independently verify its export control compliance practices, Tan added.

The US is looking into the US$4 trillion chipmaker while Nvidia's board is discussing whether to oust Huang following reports of two extramarital affairs, one of which was with the alleged Chinese spy.