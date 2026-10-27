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Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with $3 billion investment deal
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Business

Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with $3 billion investment deal

Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with $3 billion investment deal
FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA logo is displayed on a screen at the NVIDIA GTC conference, focused on advances in AI and computing shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with $3 billion investment deal
Illustration shows Meta Muse logo in this illustration taken September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
27 Oct 2026 02:07PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 03:16PM)
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Oct 27 : Nvidia and Meta said on Tuesday they would deepen their partnership on the Muse AI assistant and related AI models, with Nvidia investing $3 billion in the Facebook parent's equity offering.

    Here are some details:

• Meta's Muse models and agents, which run on Nvidia infrastructure, will work more closely with the chipmaker to improve performance and reduce costs

• Muse, known internally as Hatch, is central to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to deliver "personal superintelligence" to the billions of people who use Meta's services daily

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• Modeled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw, Muse can access a user's email, calendar, payments, health, shopping and smart-home applications, with users able to revoke access at any time

• Earlier in the day, Meta increased its equity offering to $97.5 billion, the largest fundraising in its history, as it accelerates investment in AI infrastructure

• The companies may also explore working together more on Nvidia's OpenShell framework, including using it to roll out software safely and using a tool called Sentry to monitor how AI agents behave

Source: Reuters
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