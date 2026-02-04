Nvidia nears deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI funding round, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 3 : Nvidia is nearing a deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI as part of its latest funding round, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia's contribution is nearly complete, but the deal is not final, and the terms could change, the report added.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC earlier in the day that the company would consider investing in OpenAI's next fundraising round and the startup's eventual IPO, following recent reports that the deal had stalled.

The chipmaker had announced plans last September to invest up to $100 billion in the startup.

Nvidia and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.