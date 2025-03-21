Logo
Nvidia to open quantum computing lab, CEO says 
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote for the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, U.S. March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo

21 Mar 2025 01:36AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2025 02:13AM)
SAN JOSE, California : Nvidia will open a quantum computing research lab in Boston, where it plans to collaborate with scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday.

Huang made the announcement at Nvidia's annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, where Nvidia held a day of events focused on quantum computing.

Nvidia added the program after Huang in January said useful quantum computers are 20 years away, comments he sought to walk back on Thursday while joined onstage by executives from quantum computing firms. 

"This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong," Huang said.

Source: Reuters
