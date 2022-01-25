Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo/File Photo

25 Jan 2022 06:33PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 07:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nvidia Corp is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp after offering about $40 billion for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. chipmaker has told partners that it does not expect the deal to close, while SoftBank is stepping up preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm, the report said.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the company continues to believe the acquisition "provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation." Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Nvidia shares were down 3.2per cent before the bell, leading losses among chipmakers in a broadly weaker market.

The deal has faced several regulatory hurdles, with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission suing to block it in December. The buyout is also under the scrutiny of British and EU regulators.

Jonathan Kanter, the new head of the U.S. Justice Department Antitrust Division, has said he would seek to stop mergers that pose anticompetitive concerns rather than striking deals for concessions that would allow the transaction to close.

The stock-heavy deal for Arm has risen in value since it was announced in September 2020 due to a surge in shares of Nvidia sparked by strong growth of its data center-focused chip business.

Arm's CEO said in July last year that the company had contemplated an IPO but that would hurt its ability to expand and invest.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us